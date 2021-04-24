Rivetz Price Tops $0.0231 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Rivetz has a market cap of $606,281.05 and $116.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00091652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00655790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.71 or 0.07581863 BTC.

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

