RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $223.06

RM plc (LON:RM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.06 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 229.57 ($3.00). RM shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 8,735 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.72 million and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. RM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, insider Neil Martin sold 75,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £154,469.55 ($201,815.46).

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

