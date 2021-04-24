RMPL (RMPL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $49.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. RMPL has a total market cap of $632,333.19 and approximately $49.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00056214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00091239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.22 or 0.08203771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00643763 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 807,925 coins and its circulating supply is 673,872 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

