ROAD (ROAD) Price Hits $0.0040

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $313,255.05 and approximately $36,075.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,847.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00058740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00267621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.59 or 0.00997462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,963.96 or 0.99957174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.