Rocket Pool Price Reaches $16.84 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for approximately $16.84 or 0.00033264 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $173.14 million and $4.02 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

