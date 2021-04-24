Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

