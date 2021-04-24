ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) vs. GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Financial Review

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GN Store Nord A/S and ROHM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50 ROHM 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ROHM shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ROHM pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and ROHM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A ROHM 7.14% 3.20% 2.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and ROHM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $1.89 billion 6.95 $217.96 million $4.94 55.96 ROHM $3.34 billion 3.22 $235.81 million N/A N/A

ROHM has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S.

Risk & Volatility

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROHM has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ROHM beats GN Store Nord A/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About ROHM

ROHM Co., Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It also develops Large Scale Integrated (LSI) scanner engines designed specifically for cordless hand-held scanners. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations. The Discrete Semiconductor Devices segment covers diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes. The Module segment produces power modules that include printe head and optical modules. The Others segment deals with resistors, tantalum capacitor, power modules, and lighting products. The company was founded by Kenichiro Sato in December 1954 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

