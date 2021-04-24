ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.41 or 0.00390018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

