Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $434.22. The stock had a trading volume of 346,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.32. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.55 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

