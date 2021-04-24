Rotten (ROT) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Rotten has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $66,604.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rotten has traded up 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

