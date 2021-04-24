Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading 25.3% Lower This Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $714,142.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00009188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded up 27,985,130.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.03 or 0.11006095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00266816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.10 or 0.00995806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,170.97 or 0.98899349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,939 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

