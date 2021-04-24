RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $47.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.17 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $52.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $198.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $203.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $208.87 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $219.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RPT Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,484,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

