Ruff (RUFF) Hits One Day Volume of $7.72 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00057925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00091293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.24 or 0.08123764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00645017 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.