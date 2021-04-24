Ruler Protocol Price Tops $208.80 on Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $208.80 or 0.00419973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $780,714.00 and $233,380.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,985,130.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.03 or 0.11006095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00266816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.10 or 0.00995806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,170.97 or 0.98899349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021945 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

