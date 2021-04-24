Ryo Currency 1-Day Volume Tops $260,460.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 518.2% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $260,460.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,275.45 or 0.04486121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.61 or 0.00452675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $790.68 or 0.01558840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.00771223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.46 or 0.00470140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059410 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.54 or 0.00405235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,142,095 coins and its circulating supply is 29,024,783 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

