S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $273.91 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.35 and a 200-day moving average of $234.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

