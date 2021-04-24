S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.32. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.