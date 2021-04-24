S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for approximately 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $46,506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 129,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,965 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JLL opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.24. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

