S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $488.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.24 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.34 and its 200 day moving average is $475.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

