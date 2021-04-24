S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

NYSE USB opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

