S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 15,822 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $70.18 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.