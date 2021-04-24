S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

