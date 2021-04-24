S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 279 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $401.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.