S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 440 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

MA opened at $387.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day moving average of $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.83 and a 52 week high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

