SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Cap of $2.62 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.65 or 0.00011368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $85,588.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded up 27,985,130.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.03 or 0.11006095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00266816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.10 or 0.00995806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,170.97 or 0.98899349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021945 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 491,244 coins and its circulating supply is 464,102 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.