SafeCapital Reaches Market Cap of $138,305.22 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $138,305.22 and approximately $594.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00034702 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001150 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003854 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

