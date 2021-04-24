SafeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $5.83 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $304.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,507.28 or 1.00043324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00038435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.56 or 0.01134795 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.06 or 0.00501274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00367276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00126411 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003997 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

