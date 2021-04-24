SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $136.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.98 million and $136.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,343.93 or 1.00102490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.31 or 0.01124050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.46 or 0.00517891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.37 or 0.00372568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00122764 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003912 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

