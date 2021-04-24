SafeInsure (SINS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $304.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $328,368.45 and $304.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00035133 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003834 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,651,482 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

