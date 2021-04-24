SafePal Achieves Market Cap of $203.38 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, SafePal has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a total market cap of $203.38 million and $27.15 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
SafePal Coin Profile
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
