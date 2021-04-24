SafePal Achieves Market Capitalization of $198.11 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $198.11 million and approximately $21.06 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00003684 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
SafePal Profile
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
