Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $796.78

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 796.78 ($10.41) and traded as high as GBX 854 ($11.16). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 849 ($11.09), with a volume of 273,660 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 791.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 796.78. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

In related news, insider Andy Jones bought 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

