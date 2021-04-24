Safex Token (SFT) Market Cap Tops $9.95 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $5,067.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars.

