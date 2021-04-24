SakeToken (SAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.59 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $20.59 million and $382,056.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00063574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.32 or 0.00643739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.25 or 0.07700126 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,344,292 coins and its circulating supply is 80,914,186 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

