salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $151.30 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.