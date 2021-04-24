salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $151.30 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

