salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

CRM stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.51. 5,448,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.30 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

