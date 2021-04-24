salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $151.30 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

