Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.61

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.614 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

