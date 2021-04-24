Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.61

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.614 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.
Sampo Oyj stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.13.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.
