Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 684 ($8.94).

SNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Sanne Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

SNN opened at GBX 629 ($8.22) on Friday. Sanne Group has a 52 week low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 621.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 596.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

In related news, insider Rupert Robson bought 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

