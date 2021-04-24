Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €97.33 ($114.51).

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €85.34 ($100.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

