Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 379.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Sapiens International worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,576 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of SPNS opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

