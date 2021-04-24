Saren Price Tops $0.0399 on Major Exchanges (SAR)

Saren (CURRENCY:SAR) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Saren has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Saren coin can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saren has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $16,216.00 worth of Saren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00270475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,536.94 or 0.99822076 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00626354 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.72 or 0.01023099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Saren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,695,796 coins. Saren’s official Twitter account is @Saren_io

