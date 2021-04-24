SBank 1-Day Volume Tops $63,072.00 (STS)

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One SBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SBank has a market cap of $454,693.30 and approximately $63,072.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SBank has traded up 121.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00063451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08178079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00649213 BTC.

SBank Profile

SBank is a coin. It launched on July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,155,717 coins. SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SBank is www.sbankcapital.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

SBank Coin Trading

