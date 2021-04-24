Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $14.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,306.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

