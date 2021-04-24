Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,518.50

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,518.50 ($32.90) and traded as high as GBX 2,657.67 ($34.72). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,645 ($34.56), with a volume of 11,550 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,518.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,250.24.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.