Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after buying an additional 654,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after acquiring an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 315,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,693. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

