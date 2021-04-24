Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 223,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.