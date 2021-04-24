Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP remained flat at $$61.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,391. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.