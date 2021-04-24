Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 536,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.